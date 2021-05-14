Karnataka reports 41,779 new Covid-19 cases, 373 deaths

Karnataka reported 41,779 new cases of Covid-19 and 373 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 21,30,267 and the toll to 21,085, the Health Department said on Friday.

The day also saw 35,879 patients getting discharged after recovery. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 14,316 new cases.

As of May 14 evening, cumulatively 21,30,267 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21,085 deaths and 15,10,557 discharges, a department bulletin said.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,98,605.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.86 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.89 per cent.

Among the 373 deaths reported today, 121 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari (26), Kalaburagi (21), Hassan (20), Tumakuru (19), Uttara Kannada (15), Bagalkote (14), Mandya and Ramangara (13), followed by others.

Tumakuru district accounted for 2,668 new cases, Ballari 2,421, Mysuru 2,340, Belagavi 1,592, Mandya 1,385, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,29,312, followed by Mysuru 1,07,827 and Tumakuru 77,039.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 6,59,203, followed by Mysuru 91,715 and Tumakuru 50,552.

A total of over 2,76,48,133 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,27,105 were tested on Friday alone.