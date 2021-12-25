Karnataka reports 7 new Omicron cases, tally at 38

Karnataka reports 7 new Omicron cases, tally at 38

Sudhakar said all primary and secondary contacts have been tracked, traced and tested

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 25 2021, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 23:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the total cases to 38, State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Saturday. In a set of tweets, he said, "Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka on December 25."

According to him, those who tested positive were: a 76-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had travelled from Delhi, a 30-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who came from UAE, a 63-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from Zambia and a 54-year-old man from Bengaluru, who was a primary contact of a United Kingdom traveller.

He added that a 21-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from the UK, a 62-year-old man from Bengaluru, who came from Delhi, and a 15-year-old boy from Bengaluru who travelled from the USA have also been found infected.

Sudhakar said all primary and secondary contacts have been tracked, traced and tested. The Health Department said except for the 15-year-old, all are vaccinated. Among the infected people, four have symptoms of the new variant of coronavirus.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Omicron
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
k sudhakar

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

 