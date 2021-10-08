Karnataka seeks additional fertilizer from Centre

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he has requested Union Health and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to allocate 32,000 tonnes of DAP (Diammonium phosphate) to Karnataka to meet the demand.

The CM, who met the Union minister here, also said that a request was also made to supply 10,000 tonnes of potash immediately.

"The Union minister positively responded to the state's appeal. He assured to make an additional supply to state at the earliest," Bommai said.

At present, the state has sufficient stock of urea and farmers will not face any problem, he said.

Also Read | Will soon call first meeting of GoM set up to review GST rates: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

On Covid-19 vaccination, the CM said the state plans to vaccinate first doses to 90 per cent of the population and second dose for 70 per cent population by December-end.

At present, the state has a stock of 51 lakh doses of vaccine.

Separately, the CM also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to sanction more funds from NABARD to take up agriculture infrastructure works.

Bommai said the finance minister assured him of holding a meeting next month in Bengaluru to discuss the issue of giving more funds from NABARD and small-scale industries from SIDBI.

Bommai, also head of a group of ministers on GST, said he discussed the agenda of the first meeting with the minister. The CM said he was holding the first meeting of the group soon.

On pending GST dues to Karnataka, the CM said the finance minister was aware of this issue and assured of releasing the balance amount at the earliest. Since the collection has improved, all balance dues will come to state soon, he added.

Health Minister K Sudhakar also accompanied Bommai.

Check out latest DH videos here