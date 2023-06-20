Karnataka seeks Rs 90 cr for works in Project Tiger Reserves

Karnataka on Tuesday urged the Central government to release Rs 90 crore to take up works in tiger reserves spread across the state.

Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, who met Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav here, told reporters that out of Rs 90 crore, he sought Rs 30 crore for Project Tiger Reserves for the year 2022-23. The remaining Rs 60 crore has been sought to take up other works in the Project Tiger Reserves. Karnataka has a total of 5 Project Tiger Reserves.

Khandre said that he also requested the union minister to release funds under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) to Karnataka.

The state government had sent a proposal to the union environment and forest ministry seeking Rs 392 crore under CAMPA for the year 2023-2024, but the ministry approved only Rs 140 crore. A request has been made to the union minister to approve the remaining amount, he said.

Khandre also said that he had sought Rs 26.70 crore under urban forest schemes to take up forestry works in 9 cities.

The union minister gave a positive response to all the pleas and said that more funds will be released to the state to take up works, Khandre added.