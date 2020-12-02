Karnataka sees 1,440 new Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths 

Karnataka has reported 1,440 new Covid-19 cases and 16 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,87,667 and the death toll to 11,808, the Health Department said on Wednesday.

The day also saw 983 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 1,440 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 712 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of December 2 evening, cumulatively 8,87,667 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,808 deaths and 8,51,690 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 24,150 active cases, 23,832 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 318 are in ICU.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Ten of the 16 deaths reported on Wednesday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Kolara and Vijayapura (1).

All the dead were with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 712, followed by Tumakuru (80), Mysuru (64), Mandya (52), Chitradurga (46), Hassan (42), Chikkamagaluru (38), Bengaluru Rural (36) and Dakshina Kannada (35) followed by others.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,71,204 infections, followed by Mysuru (50,795) and Ballari (38,269).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,48,653, followed by Mysuru (49,478) and Ballari (37,493).

A total of over 1,13,03,158 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,05,918 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 19,484 among them were rapid antigen tests.