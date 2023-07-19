K'taka Speaker suspends 10 BJP MLAs for 'indecent' act

Karnataka Speaker U T Khader suspends 10 BJP MLAs for 'indecent' behaviour

The suspension followed after these MLAs were seen throwing torn Bills at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani. 

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 17:07 ist
When the day’s session started earlier on, BJP lawmakers raised the issue of the Congress government deploying IAS officers for the ‘United We Stand’ meeting. Credit: Credit: Screengrab/ NIC webcast

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Wednesday suspended 10 BJP MLAs for "unruly" behaviour and “disrespect” to the chair. 

BJP MLAs C N Ashwath Narayan, V Sunil Kumar, R Ashoka, Vedavyas Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraju, Umanath Kotiyan, Aravind Bellad, Araga Jnanendra and Y Bharath Shetty are barred from entering the Assembly in the current session that is expected to end this Friday. 

The suspension followed after these MLAs were seen throwing torn Bills at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani. 

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly adjourned as BJP MLAs tear bill copies, throw them at Dy Speaker's face

Reconvening the session in the afternoon, Khader said the MLAs were doing “grave injustice” to the people of the state and to those who had elected them. "You are tarnishing the image of and bringing a black spot on the Assembly," Khader said.

Law Minister H K Patil moved a motion to suspend the 10 BJP MLAs, which was passed amid protests by the BJP who accused the Speaker of being dictatorial. 

Unruly scenes unfolded in the Assembly with an irate bunch of BJP MLAs who were protesting in the well of the House against the Congress government throwing bits of paper at the Speaker's chair occupied by Lamani. 

Khader decided to continue the sessions without a lunch break, which enraged BJP MLAs who were already protesting. 

The paper chits fell on Lamani who asked the Marshalls to send the MLAs out. Subsequently, Lamani had to adjourn the House. Congress leaders took objection to the behaviour of the BJP MLAs and condemned them for insulting a Dalit Deputy Speaker. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karrnataka
U T Khader
BJP
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Nolan terms Tarantino's decision to retire 'purist'

Nolan terms Tarantino's decision to retire 'purist'

The curse stalking women’s football

The curse stalking women’s football

Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar

Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

 