Karnataka Speaker U T Khader suspends 10 BJP MLAs for 'indecent' behaviour

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Wednesday suspended 10 BJP MLAs for "unruly" behaviour and “disrespect” to the chair.

BJP MLAs C N Ashwath Narayan, V Sunil Kumar, R Ashoka, Vedavyas Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraju, Umanath Kotiyan, Aravind Bellad, Araga Jnanendra and Y Bharath Shetty are barred from entering the Assembly in the current session that is expected to end this Friday.

The suspension followed after these MLAs were seen throwing torn Bills at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani.

Reconvening the session in the afternoon, Khader said the MLAs were doing “grave injustice” to the people of the state and to those who had elected them. "You are tarnishing the image of and bringing a black spot on the Assembly," Khader said.

Law Minister H K Patil moved a motion to suspend the 10 BJP MLAs, which was passed amid protests by the BJP who accused the Speaker of being dictatorial.

Unruly scenes unfolded in the Assembly with an irate bunch of BJP MLAs who were protesting in the well of the House against the Congress government throwing bits of paper at the Speaker's chair occupied by Lamani.

Khader decided to continue the sessions without a lunch break, which enraged BJP MLAs who were already protesting.

The paper chits fell on Lamani who asked the Marshalls to send the MLAs out. Subsequently, Lamani had to adjourn the House. Congress leaders took objection to the behaviour of the BJP MLAs and condemned them for insulting a Dalit Deputy Speaker.