Karnataka SSLC results: Sagar boy scores 624 out of 625

T S Abhiram, a student of Pragaathi composite school in Sagar town, bagged the second rank in Karnataka SSLC examinations by scoring an astonishing 624 out of the total 625.

He has scored 125 in Sanskrit, centum in four subjects-English, Kannada, Science and Mathematics and 99 in Social Science.

Speaking to DH, he said that he used to study for only one hour when the coronavirus lockdown was enforced. There was uncertainty over the SSLC examinations.

"Later, I studied for 10 to 12 hours in the last 15 days before the examination. I solved old question papers when exam time table was announced. It proved highly beneficial for me," he said.

While speaking about future plans, he expressed his ambition of taking up UPSC exam after completing MBBS or law. He would study science in PU.

T S Ramana, the father of Abhiram, is an advocate by profession. He said that he has a good memory power and it is the key to his success in academics.

Besides, he attended Vedic mathematics classes and it helped him to score 100 in Mathematics. Moreover, he holds black belt in karate and participated in karate competitions held in Nepal, Ramana added.