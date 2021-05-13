Karnataka to develop its own vaccination portal

Karnataka will come up with its own version of the CoWIN portal, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Thursday.

"The CoWIN application was found to have certain limitations on where one chooses to be vaccinated, leading to chaos across (vaccination) centers. To manage the vaccination process better, we are coming up with a technology solution soon, post which we will relaunch the vaccine programme for the 18-44 age group," he said.

Apparently, the CoWIN portal is prone to glitches due to high traffic and errors in the registration process and OTP generation. Also, the state's portal is likely to limit people from one locality to book slots in another locality.

Aside from appointing microbiologist Gagandeep Kang as its adviser for vaccination, the BS Yediyurappa administration has named Additional Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma as the nodal officer to oversee the inoculation drive in the state.

According to Health Minister K Sudhakar, there are 19 lakh people aged above 45 years due for their second dose. “In the same 45+ category, there are 63 lakh people who have to take their first dose,” he said. “We have given the first dose to 36 lakh people above 60 years and 11 lakh second dose in the same category. “In the 44-59 category, 37.53 lakh have taken the first dose and 5.5 lakh the second dose,” he said.