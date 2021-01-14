Karnataka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at Republic Day parade

Celebrating the creation of the new Vijayanagar district, the state government has planned to unveil the grandeur of the medieval empire (City of Victory) with its tableau during the much-awaited Republic Day parade on Rajpath on January 26 in New Delhi.

Recreating the history and grandeur of South India’s powerful kingdom, a team of artists and art directors is working in New Delhi giving final touches to the tableau. Unlike the regular images of Vijayanagar featuring the stone chariot and musical pillars of the Vijaya Vittala temple, the state’s tableau will feature all attractions of Vijayanagar from its foundation to its zenith.

A senior official of the state government, on condition of anonymity, told DH that the idea was to unravel the historic legacy of Karnataka. “A powerful empire from Karnataka in South India had ruled over almost all parts of the subcontinent and left behind a rich legacy in all fields lasting to this day. It is indeed the pride of Karnataka. We wanted to showcase this to the whole world which gathers in the national capital on Republic Day,” the official said.

The artists’ team, led by award-winning art director Shashidhar Adapa, is working on the tableau. According to details made available to DH, the tableau will have the impressive statue of Ugra Narasimha followed by Lord Hanuman on top of the Anjanadri hills.

“There will be a scene involving Portuguese, Arabs and other overseas travellers presenting themselves before the royal court of Sri Krishnadevaraya — the powerful king of the empire,” the official detailed. The tableau’s cultural richness is embellished by the scintillating musical background score by Praveen D Rao and team.

Sources said Karnataka is among the few states given a chance to present its tableau for over a decade.