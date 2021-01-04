Karnataka to use blockchain for property registration

Property registration in Karnataka is all set to become more secure and hassle-free, with the state government developing a system based on blockchain technology for online property documentation.

The new system, developed in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, promises an immutable electronic storage of property data through blockchain. In other words, data once stored cannot be changed, eliminating risks of impersonation and unauthorised tweaking of records.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (e-governance) Rajeev Chawla, the new system was approved by the revenue department and would be ready for a pilot in four months. “Unless authorised, no official will be able to tamper with the data,” he said.

Each property holder will be given a property card akin to an ATM card, which can be accessed through a PIN. The property transaction details can be accessed only with the authentication of the user’s digital key or PIN number.

"The content in the blockchain will be locked through this card. The card acts like a locker. Unless the card-based consent is provided, nobody will be able to modify the data," an expert associated with the project further explained.

From a user’s point of view, this system protects property data besides removing the hassle of storing hard copies of documents. A user will be able to swipe the card at citizen service centres such as Bangalore One and download or print the same.

The new system is expected to strengthen the revenue department's existing Kaveri portal.

"The identification of a property database in a sub registrar's office will become easy. Right now, Kaveri depends on human discretion for verification of identity and ownership. A sub-registrar's office will authenticate all this. The new technology will reduce human discretion as the cards will prove your identity and authentication," the expert added.

It may be recalled that last year, data pertaining to about 300 properties in the Kaveri portal was allegedly compromised. An internal audit report of the Department of Stamps and Registration suspected that officials with technical expertise had misused the portal.