Karnataka's Covid-19 death toll crosses 30,000

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Karnataka crossed 30,000, as the state on Wednesday reported 463 fatalities and 16,387 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 26,35,122, the health department said.

The day also saw 21,199 discharges.

As of June 2 evening, cumulatively 26,35,122 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30,017 deaths and 23,12,060 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 2,93,024.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 11.22 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.82 per cent. Of the new cases, 4,095 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 8,620 discharges and 307 deaths.

Belagavi recorded 17 deaths, Bengaluru Rural, Hassan and Mysuru (12 each), Shivamogga (10), Uttara Kannada (9), followed by others.

Mysuru registered 1,687 new cases, Belagavi 1,006, Tumakuru 882, Mandya 711, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,70,742, followed by Mysuru 1,45,655 and Tumakuru 1,05,016.

In the number of discharges, Bengaluru Urban has recorded 10,17,942 ,followed by Mysuru 1,28,757 and Tumakuru 92,428.

A total of over 2,99,99,107 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,45,923 were tested on Wednesday alone.