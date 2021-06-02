Karnataka's Covid-19 death toll crosses 30,000

Karnataka's Covid-19 death toll crosses 30,000

A total of 26,35,122 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 22:35 ist
Credit: PTI file photo

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Karnataka crossed 30,000, as the state on Wednesday reported 463 fatalities and 16,387 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 26,35,122, the health department said.

The day also saw 21,199 discharges.

As of June 2 evening, cumulatively 26,35,122 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30,017 deaths and 23,12,060 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 2,93,024.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 11.22 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.82 per cent. Of the new cases, 4,095 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 8,620 discharges and 307 deaths.

Belagavi recorded 17 deaths, Bengaluru Rural, Hassan and Mysuru (12 each), Shivamogga (10), Uttara Kannada (9), followed by others.

Mysuru registered 1,687 new cases, Belagavi 1,006, Tumakuru 882, Mandya 711, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,70,742, followed by Mysuru 1,45,655 and Tumakuru 1,05,016.

In the number of discharges, Bengaluru Urban has recorded 10,17,942 ,followed by Mysuru 1,28,757 and Tumakuru 92,428.

A total of over 2,99,99,107 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,45,923 were tested on Wednesday alone.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is NASA about to lift the 'Venus Curse?'

Is NASA about to lift the 'Venus Curse?'

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

 