Karnataka's Covid vaccine coverage plunges to 3.84 lakh doses

A day after administering a whopping 11.24 lakh doses of Covid vaccination on Monday, Karnataka's daily vaccination coverage fell by more than a half on Tuesday

Yet, the state scripted a new history by completing 2 crore vaccinations and becoming the first state to achieve such a feat.

Only 3.84 lakh doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday including 83,594 in the Bengaluru Urban district as at 9 pm. The districts that performed exceptionally well on Monday had exhausted their vaccine supplies and were only making do with the leftover doses from Monday. Belagavi, the only district after Bengaluru to vaccinate more than a lakh people on Monday, could vaccinate a mere 8,319 people.

Belagavi District Immunisation Officer Dr Iswar Gadad said, "We had vaccinated 1,01,528 people on Monday. We were left with 9,000 odd doses and administered those jabs on Tuesday. We had to turn away so many people. Only three taluks had vaccines," he said.

Ballari district was also one of the top five districts on Monday to vaccinate the highest number of people. District Health Officer Dr HL Janardhan said, "Monday was an exception when we received 78,000 vaccine doses. Else, on an average, we receive 50,000 doses per week. We could vaccinate only 12,379 people on Tuesday."

The BBMP, which vaccinated 1,71,566 people on Monday, administered vaccines to 75,043 on Tuesday.

D Randeep, Special Commissioner, Health, BBMP, said, "On Monday, for the first time, our supply was excess of one lakh. We had actually planned it as a two-day drive. We have not gone for a target-based approach so far, but if the supplies are assured, we can."