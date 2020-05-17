Karwar COVID-19 ward uses 100 PPEs per day

The COVID-19 ward at the medical college consumes 60 to 100 personal protection equipment (PPE) per day. Moreover, it also generates 50 kg of biomedical waste and 10 kg of solid waste.

An exclusive vehicle is attached to collect the wastes from the ward.

A total of 29 people, including six children, are under treatment at the ward. About 20 medical staff work in shifts changing the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits thrice daily. Around 100 PPE kits are used in the ward for various purposes.

The ward has separate place for the staff to remove the PPE kits. The staff dump the PPE kits in a tray. Those collecting the trays also wear the PPE kits.

The PPE kits and all materials used by the patients are packed in yellow colour bag. After spraying hypochlorite all over the bag, it is packed in two other bags to ensure that kits and materials contain three layers, said Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Roshan.

Steel plates and glasses are given to the patients which are washed by patients themselves. This has helped contain the spread of novel coronavirus and reduce the quantity of solid waste, he said.

“The solid wastes are packed in blue colour bag. It will be ready for the disposal after spraying the hypochlorite,” he said.

The trays containing the PPE kits are kept at the entrance of the ward. The team collecting these kits are barred from entering inside. The bags, trays, water bottles and leftovers of the patients are dumped in the vehicle.