Kaveri water supply works to be completed by 2025: CM Bommai

Promising to provide Kaveri water to the entire population of the city under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced in the state budget that the ongoing work on implementing the 5th stage of Kaveri will be completed by the end of 2024-25.

"Out of the allocated Rs 5,550 crore, a total of Rs 1,556 crore has been spent on the project," Bommai said.

Close on the heels of the chief minister's remark, BWSSB officials said that Kaveri water supply to 110 villages along the city's periphery will be provided by the end of this year even though the completion of the sewerage network may take slightly longer. The allocation of Rs 1,500 crore for rejuvenation and modernisation of 20 old Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) in the city has also been hailed.

Even though the upgradation of the STPs was proposed in 2019, the concept report by the IISc experts was only made available recently prompting the government to allocate funds.

This apart, rejuvenation of Thippagondanahalli reservoir has also been delayed and is set to be completed by the year-end. The budget also proposed for the development of Yelemallappa Shetty and Madiwala lake, a detailed report for which is to be prepared by the BBMP.

