KCET candidates may get eight grace marks

KCET candidates may get eight grace marks

It can be recalled that, several candidates and experts had raised objections to wrong questions and options provided in question papers, post KCET

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 13 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 03:01 ist
Even during KCET 2020, the candidates were awarded 8 marks as grace. Credit: DH File Photo/Pushkar V

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) may award eight grace marks to the candidates, who wrote Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021, over the alleged lapses in questions and options.

The KEA sources said that an expert committee had been constituted to look into the objections received over wrong questions/out of syllabus questions and wrong answers as options in the question papers.

The authorities are waiting for the expert committee report to officially announce the grace marks. It can be recalled that, several candidates and experts had raised objections to wrong questions and options provided in question papers, post KCET.

This is not the first time the KEA is awarding grace marks. Even during KCET 2020, the candidates were awarded 8 marks as grace. The KEA had received around 250 objections after releasing the key answers.

Results on September 20

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said that the KCET 2021 results will be announced on September 20.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
KCET
Karnataka Examinations Authority

Related videos

What's Brewing

How can we help kids amid Covid-19 third wave threat?

How can we help kids amid Covid-19 third wave threat?

No bull! Climate researchers 'potty train' peeing cows

No bull! Climate researchers 'potty train' peeing cows

Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Space tourism: What's on offer

Space tourism: What's on offer

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

 