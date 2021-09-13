KCET candidates may get eight grace marks

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) may award eight grace marks to the candidates, who wrote Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021, over the alleged lapses in questions and options.

The KEA sources said that an expert committee had been constituted to look into the objections received over wrong questions/out of syllabus questions and wrong answers as options in the question papers.

The authorities are waiting for the expert committee report to officially announce the grace marks. It can be recalled that, several candidates and experts had raised objections to wrong questions and options provided in question papers, post KCET.

This is not the first time the KEA is awarding grace marks. Even during KCET 2020, the candidates were awarded 8 marks as grace. The KEA had received around 250 objections after releasing the key answers.

Results on September 20

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said that the KCET 2021 results will be announced on September 20.

