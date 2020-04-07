Kill those spreading virus: Renukacharya

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary M P Renukacharya said on Tuesday that there is nothing wrong if Tabligh returnees who refused to get themselves checked are shot dead.

“Those who returned from Tabligh Jamaat in Delhi should have gone directly to hospital for Covid testing. Spreading virus too is like terrorism,” he said.

He claimed he was maintaining social distancing even as there were a number of people with him, while delivering food kits to the needy.

The former minister said he was conducting awareness among the people on social distancing. Renukacharya said he had advised his son, who is abroad, to stay there till the situation is normal.