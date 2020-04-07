Kill those spreading virus: Renukacharya

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary M P Renukacharya said on Tuesday that there is nothing wrong if Tabligh returnees who refused to get themselves checked are shot dead.
“Those who returned from Tabligh Jamaat in Delhi should have gone directly to hospital for Covid testing. Spreading virus too is like terrorism,” he said.
He claimed he was maintaining social distancing even as there were a number of people with him, while delivering food kits to the needy.
The former minister said he was conducting awareness among the people on social distancing. Renukacharya said he had advised his son, who is abroad, to stay there till the situation is normal.
With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?
Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey
'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'
COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets
Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline
'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'
India could see first technical recession since 1990s
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15