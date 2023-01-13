Krishna water: SC to renotify bench to resume hearing

Since the hearing is yet to get concluded, the Chief Justice is required to renotify the bench for continued hearing as per the procedure

Ajith Athrady
  • Jan 13 2023, 20:24 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a plea by Karnataka to renotify a bench that heard the plea for issuing notification for passing the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal (KWDT)-2 final award for three days, to resume hearing in the matter from January 20.

Representing Karnataka, senior advocates Shyam Diwan and Mohan Katarki mentioned the need to renotify the bench before the bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

The chief justice agreed to renotify the bench --- comprising Justices Suryakant and V Ramasubramanian.

The bench had heard the petitions of Krishna basin states, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra for three days.

Since the hearing is yet to get concluded, the Chief Justice is required to renotify the bench for continued hearing as per the procedure.

Karnataka and Maharashtra have sought an early notification of the KWDT-2 final award delivered in 2013, while Telangana and Andhra Pradesh wanted fresh allocation of water among all river basin states.

Karnataka pleaded before the court for early notification of the final award of the Tribunal saying it needs to supply water to around six lakh hectares of land in parched areas and spend around Rs 14,000 crore for creating irrigation infrastructure.

