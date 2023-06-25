KRS dam: Water level depletes to 77 feet

The water level in the Krishnarajasagar dam has depleted to 77.68 feet against the maximum of 124.80 feet. The inflow into the dam stands at 552 cusecs. Release of water to canals has been stopped now.
According to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam officials, the water in the dam will be used only for drinking needs if the storage goes below 74 ft.
