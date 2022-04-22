Let govt ban AIMIM, RSS, Bajrang Dal if they have guts: Siddaramaiah

Let govt ban AIMIM, RSS if they have guts: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah also called Home Minister Araga Jnanendra 'unfit and irresponsible'

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday stated that the government can ban organisations, "if it has the guts".

"If they have the guts, let them ban SDPI, AIMIM, RSS and Bajrang Dal. We do not object," he said.

"I condemn the violence that took place in Hubballi. All those who are guilty should be punished, but action should not be taken against innocent persons who were not involved in the incident," he added.

Terming Home Minister Araga Jnanendra as "unfit and irresponsible", Siddaramaiah stated that Jnanendra should resign if he cannot give responsible statements as the home minister.

In reply to Revenue Minister R Ashoka's allegation against the Congress regarding Hubballi violence, Siddaramaiah said, "Ashoka does not know anything about this incident. Is he an eyewitness to say that the Congress was involved in this?"

Action should be taken immediately regarding the PSI recruitment scam and all the guilty should be arrested, he added.

Commenting on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement about the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting in next Assembly polls in the state, Siddaramaiah said, "Let them contest in the polls, and people will decide".

