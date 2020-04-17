Lockdown relaxation depends on coronavirus cases in next few days: Karnataka CM

Resuming work with 50 per cent strength in IT and other sectors will be based on the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka in the next three to four days, said chief minister B S Yediyurappa, here Friday.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting over the recent spurt in COVID-19 cases, he said that authorities have observed that patients approached the doctors on average four days after they had symptoms of the disease. "I urge anyone with fever, cough and other symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested immediately," he said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

While no cases have been reported in 11 districts of the state, measures will be initiated to test people in these districts too. This will help in determining the prevalence of the disease in Karnataka, Yediyurappa said.

In order to augment the testing capabilities, 10 more labs will be approved by ICMR for COVID-19 testing by the end of April, he said.

He said that one lakh rapid test kits had arrived in the state, while permission for plasma therapy on patients was still awaited, he added.