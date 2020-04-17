'Next few days to determine K'taka lockdown relaxation

Lockdown relaxation depends on coronavirus cases in next few days: Karnataka CM

"I urge anyone with fever, cough and other symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested immediately," CM said

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 17 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 15:26 ist
B S Yediyurappa file photo (DH Photo)

Resuming work with 50 per cent strength in IT and other sectors will be based on the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka in the next three to four days, said chief minister B S Yediyurappa, here Friday.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting over the recent spurt in COVID-19 cases, he said that authorities have observed that patients approached the doctors on average four days after they had symptoms of the disease. "I urge anyone with fever, cough and other symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested immediately," he said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

While no cases have been reported in 11 districts of the state, measures will be initiated to test people in these districts too. This will help in determining the prevalence of the disease in Karnataka, Yediyurappa said.

 

In order to augment the testing capabilities, 10 more labs will be approved by ICMR for COVID-19 testing by the end of April, he said.

He said that one lakh rapid test kits had arrived in the state, while permission for plasma therapy on patients was still awaited, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 