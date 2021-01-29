M K Pranesh new K'taka Legislative Council Dy Chairman

M K Pranesh new Karntaka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 29 2021, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 12:51 ist
BJP MLC M K Pranesh. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP MLC M K Pranesh was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday. Pranesh succeeds late SL Dharme Gowda. 

Pranesh was backed by the JD(S) MLCs in the election. The regional party was assured of support from the BJP during Legislative Council Chairman election, expected to be held during the course of the session. The BJP has already moved a no-confidence motion against sitting Chairman Prathapchandra Shetty, a Congress MLC.

The election for Deputy Chairman was held following the demise of SL Dharme Gowda last month. 

Shetty is expected to resign as Chairman, as the Congress lacked numbers in the Council, having relegated from the single largest party position last year. The BJP currently has 31 MLCs, Congress 28 and JD(S) 13 along with four independents. One MLC seat is vacant.

Karnataka Legislative Council
BJP
Karnataka

