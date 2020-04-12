Mandya police launch App for emergency vehicle passes

The Mandya district police department has launched a new mobile App 'M-Pass,' to help people in need of emergency vehicle passes during the lockdown period.

M-Pass has been developed to prevent the people from lining up before the offices to get the emergency vehicle passes, said district Superintendent of Police K Parashuram.

The App has been developed on an experimental basis and can be downloaded from the Mandya district police website, after following the given instructions. It would be available on the playstore soon, he said.

In the first stage, the public should upload the personal information, address, contact number and photograph through the App. The details would be verified in the second stage.

Only if the reason is genuine, the department would recommend the issue of pass. Otherwise, it would be rejected, citing reasons, he said.

If the application is accepted, the pass can be downloaded. There is no need to get the printout. The person can show the downloaded pass on the mobile phone at the checkposts.

This would be of great help for those visiting other districts and states for medical emergencies, the SP said. Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh launched the App. ZP CEO K Yalakki Gowda, Assistant SP Shobharani were present.