Mangaluru airport switches over to 100% LED system

Mangaluru International Airport switches over to 100% LED system

The changeover will help the airport overall save 188,558.96 kWh per year

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 03 2023, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 21:26 ist
A view of Mangaluru International Airport. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has switched over all its conventional lights to the energy-efficient lighting system in a phased manner, achieving yet another milestone ahead of world environment day on June 5.

By replacing 1,111 conventional lights spread across various functional areas with as many LED lights, the airport has achieved a 100 per cent conversion of lights with the new lighting system, a release from the MIA said on Saturday.

The changeover will help the airport overall save 188,558.96 kWh per year.

Also Read | Mangaluru International Airport recarpets 2.45-km-long runway

The biggest saving will be seen in the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) building area where the airport will save 1.17-lakh kWH per annum using 752 LED lights.

In the new integrated terminal building, the MIA will save 56,467 kWH per year with 261 LED lights and 14,673 kWH per annum by changing the 98 conventional lights to LED lights in the airside, old terminal building and NATS area.

The switchover will help in the reduction of 148.962 tonnes of CO2 emission per annum, including 92.761 tonnes of CO2 in the NATS area.

The emission of CO2 is primarily recognised as the primary driver of global climate change.

The airport has proactively gone in for a controlled lighting system, enabling it to switch off lights wherever not required. The use of timers too ensures that the street lights are switched on at specified times, the release said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
MIA
Karnataka
LED
environment news
Carbon emissions
Mangaluru International Airport

Related videos

What's Brewing

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

 