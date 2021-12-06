Mekedatu padayatra: Participants to get certificate

Mekedatu padayatra: Participants to get certificate

Permission was given to the Mekedatu project while the Congress government was in power

DHNS
DHNS, Mandya,
  • Dec 06 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 01:48 ist
A view of the Mekedatu spot. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar said the Congress party will take out a padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru on January 1, demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project. It has been decided to distribute certificates to all the participants, he said.

Those willing to participate should register their names along with their passport size photograph. Everyone should extend support to the historical movement, he said.

Permission was given to the Mekedatu project while the Congress government was in power. Works can be initiated after getting permission from the Ministry of Environment. But, the present government has totally neglected it, he alleged.

Congress has issued tickets to the youths for the MLC elections and is confident of winning, he said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mekedatu project
Karnataka
Congress
D K Shivakumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian-origin CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call

Indian-origin CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

 