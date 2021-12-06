Mekedatu padayatra: Participants to get certificate

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar said the Congress party will take out a padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru on January 1, demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project. It has been decided to distribute certificates to all the participants, he said.

Those willing to participate should register their names along with their passport size photograph. Everyone should extend support to the historical movement, he said.

Permission was given to the Mekedatu project while the Congress government was in power. Works can be initiated after getting permission from the Ministry of Environment. But, the present government has totally neglected it, he alleged.

Congress has issued tickets to the youths for the MLC elections and is confident of winning, he said.

