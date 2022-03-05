Mekedatu: Ready for Karnataka-TN talks, says Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday offered to facilitate talks between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on the Mekedatu project, which he hopes will “see the light of day” this year.

“We are in the process of doing that,” Shekhawat said at a news conference when asked if the Centre would make the two states sit together. “I can’t assure you how long it’ll take as consensus has to be built.”

Shekhawat was in the city to review the Jal Jeevan and Swachh Bharat missions.

“By sitting together, any sort of problem can be addressed. I wish all stakeholder states can sit together and address the issue so that this year onward the new Mekedatu project can see the light of day,” he said and cited the example of how Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had resolved water disputes through talks.

“Both states have agreed on providing water to the fields of water-parched Bundelkhand area and linkage of the Ken-Betwa rivers,” he said.

“I also hope [Mekedatu] project is completed, but I shouldn’t speak much on this as the matter is sub-judice,” he said.

The Mekedatu project was first announced in 2013 and it is estimated to cost Rs 9,000 crore. The balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project to regulate the flow of water to Tamil Nadu will be used to generate 400 MW power and utilise 4.75 tmc water for Bengaluru. Tamil Nadu has opposed the project even as Karnataka waits for central clearances.

This week, the Congress concluded its padayatra demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project.

“Congress was in power for 55 years in this country. They didn’t do their job properly and that’s why these types of problems are there,” Shekhawat said. “Congress was there when the Constitution was made...they couldn’t foresee…this is why this difficulty…and all the states are fighting for water,” he said, adding that the Congress had no moral right to question the BJP. “With pride I can say that we are resolving issues. Even [Mekedatu] only the BJP can address,” he said.

The minister, however, pointed out that water is a state subject. “So, states have to come together and solve issues. The Government of India isn’t going to solve issues. It’s the power and prerogative of the states. Technically, we can and are ready to facilitate states by making them sit together,” he said.

