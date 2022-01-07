Minor derailment delays trains on Mysuru-Bengaluru line

A minor derailment of a goods train led to delay in the running of several trains from Mysuru towards Bengaluru on Friday evening. There was no casualty.

The incident happened at 3.10 pm when four wheels of a wagon of the train that had unloaded rail panels at Kengeri got derailed between Nayandahalli and KSR Bengaluru Railway stations. The train was stopped near KSR Bengaluru Station (home signal).

This led to temporary blockage of one of the two lines. The railways arranged movement of trains by 'temporary single line working on double line'.

"The trains running from Nayandahalli towards KSR Bengaluru will experience minor delay, as they will be operated through the 'Down Line'. Senior officers of the division, headed by the divisional railway manager (DRM) are monitoring the restoration," South Western Railway said.

SWR said there was no casualty or injury to any person, including railway staff. Restoration will be executed and train services on 'UP Line' from Nayandahalli towards KSR Bengaluru will be restored soon.

