Modified order leaves powerloom weavers in quandary

A fresh order issued by the Revenue department has left the flood-hit powerloom weavers in a quandary.

In contrast to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s assurance of providing a compensation of Rs 25,000 for each powerloom damaged in the August floods, the Revenue department, in its circular dated Oct 24, 2019, ‘corrected’ the earlier order stating the compensation of Rs 25,000 was for each weavers family not each powerloom.

During the October 3 review meeting here, Yediyurappa had assured the affected weavers of a compensation of Rs 25,000 for each powerloom. The chief minister had instructed the deputy commissioners of Belagavi and Bagalkot to distribute the compensation to the affected weavers on a priority. The state government had issued a notification on the same on October 18.

In the devastating floods, that hit Belagavi and Bagalkot districts this August, the weavers have lost a minimum of two and maximum of 48 powerlooms.

Ashok Chandargi, district president, Action Committee for Kannada Organisations, told DH, “During the floods, weavers have lost a minimum of 2 powerlooms to 48 powerlooms. A compensation of Rs 25,000 flat for each affected family is not fair as several weavers have lost many powerlooms. It would amount to gross injustice to such families which have incurred heavy losses.”

A memorandum has been submitted to the state government, through Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli, demanding a compensation of Rs 25,000 each for the damaged powerloom as announced by the chief minister during the review meeting here.

The pro-Kannada bodies and weavers’ organisations have threatened to stage a protest in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts, if the government fails to provide adequate compensation to the the flood-hit weavers.