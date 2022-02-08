More protests in state, hijab case in Karnataka High Court today

Despite the state government’s order directing students to adhere to uniforms, protests for and against the hijab continued on Monday across the state.

Even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Delhi appealed to students and colleges to adhere to the government order on uniforms, the row over the attire spread to more parts of the state.

In the Udupi Government PU College, students continued wearing the hijab, even as the high court is expected hear a petition in this regard on Tuesday. The girls sat outside the classrooms with the hijab and said they would wait for the court verdict.

A section of the students from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi demanded that the college either allow them to wear saffron shawls or ask Muslim girls to remove their headscarves. The students were supported by Hindu Jagarana Vedike. Later, the principal instructed the Muslim girl students to stop wearing the hijab inside the classrooms.

Stoking further controversy, in some places, students wearing the hijab were made to sit in separate classrooms. This was seen in Kundapura Government PU College, Sharada College in Basrur and even in Government Junior College, Byndoor. While protests continued in Kundapura, the R N Shetty PU College was shut.

Protests erupted in other parts of the state too. More than 50 students of Mandya University wore saffron shawls and raised slogans. Claiming that a few students were wearing the hijab for the past one week, they said they would not relent until the girls shunned the hijab. The police intervened to defuse the tense situation. Students made similar demands in Vijayanagar, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Gadag districts.

Adding another dimension to the controversy, students allied to Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha wore blue shawls in IDSG Government First Grade College Chikkamagaluru, supporting students’ right to wear the hijab.

Protests were held seeking the right to wear the hijab in Bengaluru and Bhadravathi. Several organisations expressed solidarity with Muslim students. In Mysuru, members of Karnataka Rajya Mahila Okkutta protested in support of the hijab.

