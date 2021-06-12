Mysuru children healthy, fit, after Covaxin trial jabs

Mysuru children healthy, fit, after Covaxin trial jabs

The children will be under observation for 208 days

  • Jun 12 2021, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 01:14 ist
Children aged between 12 and 18 years, who were administered Covaxin and Covid vaccines on June 6 as part of the clinical trial, are healthy, fit and fine.

Out of the 53 selected children, 30 were administered with the vaccine at Cheluvamba Hospital, a constituent hospital of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI). The health condition of all the children is stable, said MMCRI Dean and Director Dr C P Nanjaraj.

"We have been closely monitoring them, through telephonic conversation with their parents. No complications have been reported,” he said.

The children will be under observation for 208 days. However, the authorities will administer the vaccine to another 20 children between 12 and 18 years. Likewise, children between 6 and 12; 2 and 6 years will be administered the vaccine, he said.

MMC and RI is the only hospital in Karnataka selected for the paediatric trials of the Covid vaccine.

