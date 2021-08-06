New Covid-19 guidelines in Karnataka: All you need to know

Karnataka on Friday issued new guidelines for controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state. Besides revising the night curfew to 9 pm to 5 am, the state authorities introduced curbs on districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, in light of a surge in the neighbouring two states.

Here is all you need to know:

— The night curfew across the state is now enforced from 9 pm to 5 am. Earlier, the restrictions on movement in the night began at 10 pm.

— In addition to a night curfew, a weekend curfew will be introduced in districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala. The districts include Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi in the north and Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara in the south. Restrictions will be in place from Friday 9 pm to Monday 5 am.

— All gatherings including social and cultural continue to be prohibited.

— Marriage functions will not have more than 100 people and 20 people are allowed to congregate for a funeral, with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

— Religious places like temples, mosques and churches are allowed to open and activities related to them can go on but no festivals, processions are permitted.

— During weekend curfew, essential services continue to function. People can step out for vaccinations.

— Groceries, fruits and vegetable shops, liquor stores can remain open from 5 am to 2 pm during weekend curfew hours in the districts mentioned above.