NGT imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Karnataka govt over pollution in Kithiganahalli Lake in Bengaluru

Pulling up the Karnataka Government for failure to stop discharging of pollutants into Kithiganahalli Lake near Bommasandra, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed an interim penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the state government.

The green bench, headed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, also slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the municipal council of Bommasandra for failure to perform its duties.

Hearing a plea filed by Sanjay Rao and others seeking action against pollution in the Kithiganahalli Lake due to dumping of garbage, the bench said discharge of untreated sewage into water bodies causes a huge damage and the prevention of the same is the duty of the state authorities as the trustees of people's rights, the tribunal said, adding that such duty is being clearly breached.

"Karnataka is liable to pay Rs 10 lakh and the Municipal Council, Bommasandra is liable to pay Rs 5 lakh. Final compensation will be determined after hearing the state and the municipal council," the bench said.

The amount of interim compensation is liable to be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within one month and maybe spent for restoration of the environment, the bench said.

"Failure of important constitutional obligation by the municipal council as well as... defiance of orders of this tribunal and the Supreme Court by state authorities is at the cost of environment and public health and is very unfortunate for which prompt remedial actions must be taken and accountability of erring officers fixed," the bench said.

If required an expert committee would be set up. It is up to the state government and municipal body to recover ghe fine amount from errent official.

The state pollution control board can initiate prosecution against guilty. The bench asked the state government to file compliance report about its order in 3 months.