NIA raids two Bengaluru locations for human trafficking

NIA raids places linked to Bangladeshi human traffickers in Bengaluru

The case pertains to a Bangladeshi woman, who was allegedly trafficked to India under the pretext of job and was forced into prostitution

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 08 2021, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 16:18 ist
The women were trafficked from Bangladesh to India by the accused on the pretext of providing them jobs but were forced into prostitution instead. Credit: DH Photo

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches in Bengaluru in connection with a human trafficking case involving a group of Bangladeshi nationals and recovered incriminating documents, the agency said on Sunday.

The investigation agency on Saturday raided two places linked to a person, who is suspected to be involved in making fake ID proof for Bangladeshi traffickers here, the NIA said in a statement.

"During the searches, various incriminating documents, six digital devices including hard disks and mobile phones used for making the forged documents were seized," it said. The case pertains to a Bangladeshi woman, who was allegedly trafficked to India by a gang under the pretext of offering her a job and was forced into prostitution.

She was then raped and brutalised for not following the instructions of her traffickers in May, and the whole act was recorded by one of the accused. Based on the video clip, which had gone viral, and a tip-off from their counterpart in Bangladesh, the accused were traced and arrested by the Bengaluru police. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Human trafficking
India News
NIA

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

 