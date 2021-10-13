No dress code proposal in temples, says Jolle

There is no proposal before the government to enforce a dress code in state-run temples, Muzrai and Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference, she said, “I will take a look at it and then take a call”.

She ruled out reports that a request was made during the previous Rajya Dharmika Parishat meeting.

She said that an Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS) will be launched to provide all the required information about the notified temples. Property details, services offered, etc will be uploaded to the system, and will be operational by November, she said. Details of 205 Category ‘A’ and 139 Category ‘B’ temples will be available in the ITMS.

Jolle also announced an insurance scheme for priests and their family members and the implementation of wages as per the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission for priests employed in Category ‘A’ and Category ‘B’ temples.

