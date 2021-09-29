No hike in fee for engineering courses in Karnataka this year 

In a big relief to the engineering seat aspirants in Karnataka, the state government on Wednesday announced that it will not increase the fee for this academic year 2021-22.

Holding a high-level meeting with the private engineering colleges in Bengaluru, Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana was successful in convincing the private college management representatives, who cited the financial stress induced by the Covid pandemic.

However, from the next academic year onwards, the fee for the engineering courses will be increased by 10 per cent every year.

Speaking to DH, MK Panduranga Setty, secretary, Karnataka Unaided private engineering colleges association, said, "This year we have collectively agreed not to hike the fee. But from the next year, the government has assured of giving us 10 per cent hike every year and an agreement will be inked soon pertaining to this."

In the meantime, the colleges which offer skill development courses can charge Rs 20,000 per student. Besides, putting an end to the manipulation of parents and students in the name of 'miscellaneous' fees, the government has fixed it to Rs 20,000. "Earlier these fees used to go up to Rs 70,000 and there were many complaints. But from this year, maximum fees under miscellaneous could be charged is Rs 20,000," said the minister.

Check out the latest DH videos: