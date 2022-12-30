No need to get EIA: Karnataka Govt claims

The state government on Thursday claimed that since the Mahadayi project is a drinking water project, there may not be a need to procure an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA).

In 2009, the Central Government had provided exemption from getting an EIA for the Mahadayi project since it is drinking water project, the state government in a statement claimed.

Separately, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said this project would address drinking water problems of Belagavi, Hubballi- Dharwad and Gadag region.

The Central Government approved long pending project to address drinking water problems of parched area of Karnataka, he said.

"I thank the state government headed by Chief Minister Shri. @BSBommaiji for making a constructive, detailed project report on the Kalasa Bhanduri Project, and I thank former Chief Minister of Karnataka @BSYBJP and Irrigation Minister of Karnataka Shri. @GovindKarjol," Joshi tweeted.