No need to get EIA: Karnataka Govt claims

No need to get EIA: Karnataka Govt claims

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said this project would address drinking water problems of Belagavi, Hubballi- Dharwad and Gadag region

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 30 2022, 01:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 01:26 ist

The state government on Thursday claimed that since the Mahadayi project is a drinking water project, there may not be a need to procure an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA). 

 In 2009, the Central Government had provided exemption from getting an EIA for the Mahadayi project since it is drinking water project, the state government in a statement claimed. 

Separately, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said this project would address drinking water problems of Belagavi, Hubballi- Dharwad and Gadag region. 

The Central Government approved long pending project to address drinking water problems of parched area of Karnataka, he said. 

"I thank the state government headed by Chief Minister Shri. @BSBommaiji for making a constructive, detailed project report on the Kalasa Bhanduri Project, and I thank former Chief Minister of Karnataka @BSYBJP and Irrigation Minister of Karnataka Shri. @GovindKarjol," Joshi tweeted. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pralhad Joshi
India News
Mahadayi

What's Brewing

Ohana, Israel's first openly gay Parliament Speaker

Ohana, Israel's first openly gay Parliament Speaker

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

 