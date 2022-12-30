No need to get EIA: Karnataka Govt claims

The state government on Thursday claimed that since the Mahadayi project is a drinking water project, there may not be a need to procure an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA).
In 2009, the Central Government had provided exemption from getting an EIA for the Mahadayi project since it is drinking water project, the state government in a statement claimed.
Separately, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said this project would address drinking water problems of Belagavi, Hubballi- Dharwad and Gadag region.
The Central Government approved long pending project to address drinking water problems of parched area of Karnataka, he said.
"I thank the state government headed by Chief Minister Shri. @BSBommaiji for making a constructive, detailed project report on the Kalasa Bhanduri Project, and I thank former Chief Minister of Karnataka @BSYBJP and Irrigation Minister of Karnataka Shri. @GovindKarjol," Joshi tweeted.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ohana, Israel's first openly gay Parliament Speaker
Link between winter storms and global warming?
Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw
Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023
Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023
Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm
Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach
In the shadows of city lights
TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr
2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood