Only 3 legislators demanded removal of Yediyurappa: Arun Singh

Except for three legislators, none of the Karnataka leaders questioned Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's leadership in the state, BJP National General Secretary (incharge Karnataka), Arun Singh reportedly informed BJP National President J P Nadda.

Singh, who submitted a report to Nadda about the developments in Karnataka on Sunday, also said that only three leaders, namely Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar, Hubballi -Dharwad (West MLA) Arvind Bellad and MLC H Vishwanath, had demanded the removal of the Chief Minister. Singh had a meeting with over 55 legislators including individual meetings with some ministers during his visit to Bengaluru last week. Bellad met Singh in Delhi on June 14, two days before his Bengaluru visit.

Amid growing disgruntlement in the party, Singh was in Bengaluru for three days from June 16 to hear the grievances of legislators and other leaders.

Taking note of mudslinging by party leaders on various issues, Singh told BJP top brass that there was a need to bring discipline among leaders, especially those who spoke publicly about party affairs.

Singh reportedly told Nadda that the public comments of several leaders on internal party matters led to unnecessary speculation in the media and damaged the party reputation.

Appreciating the work done by the state government in handling Covid-19 pandemic, Singh was learnt to have said that frequent jibes by party leaders at the leadership have damaged the image of the government.

The government has been doing lot of work and announced a number of relief measures for the poor hit by Covid-19, Singh told party top brass, sources said.

Singh also flagged complaints of Yediyurappa loyalists and frequent remarks by some state BJP leaders, including National General Secretary C T Ravi, indirectly attacking the chief minister.

The state BJP unit asked Singh to get individual explanations from leaders who made remarks and demanded action against them.

He is learnt to have advised Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar not to make any remarks against leadership publicly. Singh advised him to raise internal issues at the party forum and told him that he has a bright future in the organisation.

Sunil Kumar, the government’s chief whip, recently tweeted asking the party leadership to “provide us a platform” to air grievances.