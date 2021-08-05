Only those who’ve done illegal work are raided: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said only those who have done wrong will be raided by central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, while defending his predecessor BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra.

Bommai was responding to the Congress’ charge that the ED raids on former minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan were politically motivated.

“Congressmen have become experts on IT and ED because they have much experience,” Bommai said. “Those who have done illegal things will be raided. Can everybody be raided,” he asked. “That the raids are politically-motivated is the Congress’ slogan to hide their mistakes. They’ve said this before. Whatever is retrieved during the raids will have to be scrutinized before the court,” he said.

Bommai also questioned the Congress’ locus standi in demanding why BJP leaders were not being raided, such as Vijayendra. “Who are they to ask? IT and ED conduct raids based on their own information and not because someone has made an allegation,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP following the ED raids on Khan, his loyalist. “ED raid on Khan is politically motivated and an attempt by BJP to intimidate leaders from opposition parties. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of BJP to use institutions like ED, IT etc,” Siddaramaiah said.