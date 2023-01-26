Padma awards for 8 Kannadigas show Karnataka has abundant talent, says Bommai

Expressing happiness over Padma Awards being conferred on 8 distinguished Kannadigas from different walks of life, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said it shows the bountiful talent that Karnataka has.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for picking people, who have made rich contribution to the nation without any expectations, for the award.

"Eight persons from Karnataka-including former CM S M Krishna, social worker Sudha Murty and noted Kannada litterateur Prof S L Byrappa have been selected for Padma awards. The selection of eight persons from Karnataka shows the bountiful talents that Karnataka has. The government will like to congratulate everyone," Bommai said.

Also Read | Eight personalities from Karnataka bag Padma award

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Modi government has picked people who have made rich contribution to the nation without any expectations and never cried for any publicity.

The Prime Minister and the Union government have given more preference to the achievements than other things while selecting them for the prestigious Padma awards, he added.

S M Krishna has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan for Public Affairs, S L Bhyrappa and Sudha Murty have been conferred with Padma Bhushan in Literature & Education, and Social Work respectively. Other eminent people are K V Dudekula (Science and Engineering), Rani Machaiah (Art), N P Munivenkatappa (Art), Rasheed Ahmed Quadri (Art) and S Subbaraman (Archaeology).

Bommai on the Republic Day called on the people to dedicate themselves for the Constitution, follow it and vow for the progress of nation.

Speaking after paying tributes to the martyrs at National War Memorial here, he said India has emerged as a super power and it has a rich heritage and a separate and unique features. "Our country is modern and progressive and humane and is marching forward with the theme of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Prayas," he added.