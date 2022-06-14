Panchamasali delegation meets backward classes panel chief

Seers of various Panchamasali Mutts in the state called on Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes chairperson K Jayaprakash Hegde on Tuesday and urged him to submit a report on providing 2A reservations for their community soon.

The delegation, led by Harihar Panchamasali Mutt seer Vachanananda Swami, submitted a representation to Hegde.

"The delay in submitting the report to the government is causing inconvenience to the community in terms of educational and employment benefits. Considering this, the Commission must complete the study and submit the report immediately," they urged him through the petition.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the representation, Vachanananda Swami said, "As per our information, the study is complete in various districts and the chairperson has assured us of completing the study in the rest of the districts and submitting the report soon."

The delegation comprised Jamakhandi Panchamasali Mutt seer Shivacharya Swami, President of Karnataka State Veerashaiva Panchamasali Association B Naganagouda and others.