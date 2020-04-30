PG medical, dental course fees in pvt colleges hiked

PG medical, dental course fees in pvt colleges increased

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Apr 30 2020
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 23:23 ist

A day after the government ordered the private schools to not hike the school fees for this year, citing the coronavirus-driven lockdown, the Medical Education department on Thursday increased the fee for the medical and dental PG courses for 2020-21.

According to the order, while the fee hike for both the medical and dental PG courses under institutional quota has been increased by 30%, the same has been hiked by 20% for the government quota seats available at the private medical and dental colleges across Karnataka. 

However, the fee structure at the government colleges has remained unchanged.

Sources in the department confirmed to DH that the admission notification has also been issued by the colleges as per the new fee structure.

