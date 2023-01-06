PIL filed over appointment of child rights panel chief

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 06 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 04:29 ist

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday ordered notice to the state government in a PIL challenging the appointment of K Naganna Gowda as the chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR).

The petition claimed that Naganna Gowda, who was district president of BJP in Mandya, was appointed solely on political considerations and in gross violation of eligibility criteria.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale also ordered notice to KSCPCR and adjourned the hearing by three weeks. The respondents have been asked to file their statement of objections.

The petitioner Sudha Katwa, a Bengaluru-based advocate, stated that KSCPCR is a statutory commission which has been vested with certain important powers akin to a civil court of taking evidence, issuing summons etc in cases involving rights of children.

According to the petitioner, the legislature has prescribed certain qualifications and accordingly the post can be entrusted only to a person of eminence who has done outstanding work for promoting the welfare of children. The petitioner claimed that there is nothing on record to show that Naganna Gowda has fulfilled the criteria.

The petitioner stated that Naganna Gowda was not an applicant from the beginning of the process and also was not among 10 shortlisted candidates as on May 9, 2022.

The petition cited the proceedings dated October 21, 2022, and submitted that four additional applications were received after the due date and 12 candidates were shortlisted instead of 10. There are no records in the intervening period from May 9, 2022 to October 21, 2022 to show the process of receiving additional applications after the due date and increasing the number of shortlisted candidates from 10 to 12.

