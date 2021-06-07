Place on record policy decision for rural healthcare: HC

The High Court has directed the government to place on record its policy decision, if any, taken to ensure that healthcare facilities are available in villages and in remote areas of the state. The PIL sought direction to set up hospitals in every Gram Panchayat (GP) area.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka ordered notice to the government on the PIL.

The bench, however, said that a direction to set up hospitals in every GP area may be a very far-fetched prayer.

“However, the issue raised in this petition is about the obligation of the state government to make healthcare facilities in the rural and remote area in the context of right to health which is now recognised as a part of fundamental right under Article 21 of the constitution of India,” the court said.

The court said apart from right to health, the issue is relevant in the present day’s context of Covid-19 spreading to the rural areas.

It has directed the government to respond within one month. The matter has been posted to July 12.