Police arrest more then 40 people in connection with Hubballi stone pelting incident

City police arrested more than 40 persons in connection with the violence that took place in Old Hubballi on Saturday midnight, while heavy arrangements have also been made.

Based on CCTV footages, those who were allegedly involved in stone-pelting are being arrested.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil visited Old Hubballi Police Station on Sunday and stated that a march past by the police would also be conducted at sensitive areas in the city.

"Action would be taken against all those who were involved in vandalism", he added.

