Pranab Mukherjee visited Mysuru in 2013, 2015 as President

T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 31 2020, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 22:55 ist
Then President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurates JSS Hospital building in Mysuru on September 23, 2013. Also seen are then chief minister Siddaramiah, late governor Hansraj Bhardwaj, late seer Shivakumara Swamy of Siddaganga Mutt. DH FILE PHOTO

Pranab Mukherjee visited Mysuru twice, in 2013 and 2015, as President. In 2013, he was in Mysuru on September 23, to inaugurate the new building of JSS Hospital of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Suttur Mutt.

The 1,800-bed teaching hospital of JSS Mahavidyapeetha was built at a cost of Rs 450 crore.

Seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami recalled the association of Pranab Mukherjee with the mutt and its institutions.

In 2015, Pranab Mukherjee was in the city, on July 28, to inaugurate the centenary celebrations of the University of Mysore.

He released the book ‘An Era of Enlightenment of Mysuru University’ on the occasion.

He also visited Chamundeshwari Temple, atop the Chamundi Hill during the visit.

 

Pranab Mukerjee
Mysuru
Karnataka

