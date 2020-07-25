PU classes on YouTube a big hit with 1L subscribers

PU classes on YouTube a big hit with 1L subscribers

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 25 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 23:00 ist

The online classes for II PU students launched by the department of pre-university education through YouTube channel has received tremendous response with over seven lakh views in three days and over one lakh subscribers. 

Following the uncertainty over the commencement of classes for the 2020-21 academic year due to Covid-19 pandemic, the department has started playing recorded classes through the YouTube channel in association with the Dakshina Kannada Principals Association and subjects forum of
lecturers.

“As the number of subjects and combinations at the PU level is vast, we cannot conduct classes through the DD Chandana TV channel. So, we are providing recorded classes for the benefit of students and it has received good response,” said Kanagavalli, director, department of PU education.

The classes resumed on July 23. To attend the classes, students can log on to: https://www.
youtube.com/c/dpuedkpucpa  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

II PU students
PU education
Chandana

What's Brewing

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 