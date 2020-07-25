PU classes on YouTube a big hit with 1L subscribers

The online classes for II PU students launched by the department of pre-university education through YouTube channel has received tremendous response with over seven lakh views in three days and over one lakh subscribers.

Following the uncertainty over the commencement of classes for the 2020-21 academic year due to Covid-19 pandemic, the department has started playing recorded classes through the YouTube channel in association with the Dakshina Kannada Principals Association and subjects forum of

lecturers.

“As the number of subjects and combinations at the PU level is vast, we cannot conduct classes through the DD Chandana TV channel. So, we are providing recorded classes for the benefit of students and it has received good response,” said Kanagavalli, director, department of PU education.

The classes resumed on July 23. To attend the classes, students can log on to: https://www.

youtube.com/c/dpuedkpucpa