Purple Line metro to be partially hit on April 23 in Bengaluru

There will be no train services between MG Road and Swami Vivekananda Road metro stations after 9.30 pm on Saturday.

In a release, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) cited civil maintenance work to be taken up on the Indiranagar-Byappanahalli stretch as the reason for the partial disruption.

The last through train from both directions (Kengeri and Byappanahalli) will leave Kengeri at 8.30 pm. For the remaining duration, trains will be operated between MG Road and Kengeri stations.

Normal services on the line will be restored starting at 7 am on Sunday. There will be no changes in operations on the Green Line during this time, the BMRCL said in a release.