Puttur school faculty sell chips, laddu to tide over economic crisis

With uncertainty prevailing over reopening of the schools, Ambika Group of Institutions in Puttur has ventured into a new business of making jackfruit chips, laddu and other delicacies for sale.

About 35 staff members (teaching and non-teaching) have come together to manufacture homemade products under the brand name 'Shivam' to tide over the economic crisis.

"As parents are wary about paying fees for the academic year, the school including the college under its jurisdiction started facing a financial crisis. The salaries of teachers were cut by the management. To face the challenges, Shivam was started," said Ambika Vidyalaya President Subrahmanya Nattoja.

Since June 22, the staff has been gathering at the campus to prepare and package snacks. On June 22, jackfruit chips and jack seed laddu were prepared. The management has invested seed capital of Rs 50,000.

The condiments are prepared by adhering to cleanliness norms by wearing a mask, head cover, and gloves. The profit earned will be shared among the employees.

"We want to ensure that no injustice is meted at those who have trusted us all these years. There are 90 teaching faculties in the institution. Paying the salary is a challenge for us. We have their responsibility. Hence, the home product initiative was started by a team of 35 members," Subrahmanya said.



Staff members of Ambika Group of Institutions preparing chips. Credit: DH Photo



Teacher Sathish K, who is leading the initiative said "initially, parents only will be our consumers. We will start an online purchase and home delivery system shortly."

There are nearly 1200 students pursuing their studies in schools and colleges. The institute's hostel has a kitchen that is used for preparing the food. Based on the response, we will scale up the production, he added.

Vice Principal Malathi D said "priority has been given for preparing nutritious delicacies. Already jackfruit chips, jack seed laddu have been prepared."