Rain and flood havoc in different parts of Karnataka

Acres of agricultural land, number of houses, several bridges, kilometres of roads are either washed away or inundated by flood water

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 08 2022, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 13:56 ist
A drives pushes his auto-rickshaw along a waterlogged street after heavy rains in a Bangalore. Credit: AFP Photo

Like the state capital Bengaluru, torrential rains have caused havoc in different parts of Karnataka, with overflowing rivulets and floods affecting normal life, and causing damage to life and properties.

Acres of agricultural land, number of houses, several bridges, kilometres of roads are either washed away or inundated by flood water in several parts of north and south interior Karnataka.

There are reports about a farmer in Bagalkote district being washed away in flooded Malaprabha river and a woman losing her life due to a wall collapse in Ballari district. Livestock deaths have also been reported from several areas.

Track live updates about Bengaluru rains on DH

Parts of districts like Dharwad, Chitradurga, Vijayapura, Ballari, Haveri, Vijayanagara, Chitradurga, Hassan, and districts of Mysuru region like Kodagu, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru have also been hit by torrential rains, and several rivers in these districts are overflowing causing damage to crops and houses.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) headed by Home Ministry's Joint Secretary Ashish Kumar, which is visiting Karnataka to take stock of the rain and flood havoc in the state, is touring various districts. 

