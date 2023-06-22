Rains bring cheer to farmers in parts of Karnataka

After a prolonged delay in monsoon rains, parts of the north and south interior Karnataka and Malnad regions experienced a good spell of rain on Thursday, rekindling hope among the farmers.

Several villages in Bailhongal taluk, Belagavi district, received heavy rain for over one hour. Falls at Sogala, the abode of Someshwara, also known as Dakshina Kashi, came alive following heavy rain in the region. Murgod, Karimani and Hosur also saw good rain.

Mundgod in Uttara Kannada district saw its first rain of the season. A sharp spell of rain in the afternoon has brought joy to the farmers who were struggling to save the crops.

Several streams, including Tegada Halla, in Harapanahalli taluk, flowed full steam following incessant rain on Thursday. Overflowing streams have left vast tracts of farmland in the taluk flooded.

Parts of Gadag and Davangere districts also witnessed moderate spells.

The Boranakanive in Tumakuru district recorded 80.4 mm of rain in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Thursday. Tumakauru, Gubbi, CN Halli, Sira and Koratagere taluks have also been experiencing rain in the last

two days.

Several taluks in undivided Kolar district, including Srinivaspur and Gauribidanur, received sharp showers for well over an hour in the evening.

While Gonikoppal and Ballamavati in Kodagu district experienced thundershowers, other areas in the hilly district saw light to moderate rains.