Received threat call: Siddaramaiah egg attack suspect

Sampath, who is accused of hurling an egg at the car of leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, said on Sunday that he was receiving calls, threatening to set fire to his house.

“Many callers have threatened to set fire to my house. Some said they will hurl eggs at me at the bus stand. What anti-national activity have I done,” asked Sampath.

“I do not have primary membership of the Congress. But I had worked for the party. The Congress leaders used me only during election. They ditched me when I required their support,” he told mediapersons here.

“One of my friends helped me get bail. I was angry at Siddaramaiah’s statement against Kodagu and Hindus,” he said. However, Sampath reiterated that he was a Congress worker.